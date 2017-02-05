I, for one, have always most enjoyed the first films in series. It just seems like for the most part the films that follow the original are just watered down versions. When “The Mummy” first came out it was fun and exciting. While it was not a completely original idea, it was this generation’s Indiana Jones type film. The story was full of humour and adventure and leads Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz had nice chemistry together.

British librarian Evelyn Carnahan (Rachel Weisz – Definitely, Maybe, The Constant Gardener) becomes interested in starting an archaeological dig at the ancient city of Hamunaptra. She saves the life of adventurer Rick O’Connell (Brendan Fraser – The Mummy Returns, George of the Jungle) and so he agrees to help her out with the dig. While Evelyn, her brother Jonathan (John Hannah – The Hurricane, Four Weddings and a Funeral) and Rick are digging they are so occupied that they don’t realize that a group of explorers are also interested in the dig and they accidentally unleash the previously dead High Priest Imhotep (Arnold Vosloo – Blood Diamond, Agent Cody Banks).

As punishment for sleeping with the wife of sleeping with the wife of Pharaoh Seti and then murdering him, the High Priest Imhotep is mummified and buried alive. On top of that he is cursed. When he is unintentionally brought back to life it is going take a lot to get him back where he came from.

Adventure films do not have to be complex. They just have to have enough of a story and some capable actors to pull it off. They whole idea is to go on a wild ride and have some fun at the same time. Once the action starts in “The Mummy” it does not stop. What follows is a zany, amusement park ride type of film. It looks great and the actors pull off the physicality and humour of their roles. Hold on to your hat and enjoy the ride.

Special Features:

-Digital Copy

-Deleted Scenes

-Visual and Special Effects Formation

-An Army to Rule the World Part 1

-Unraveling the Legacy of The Mummy

-Building a Better Mummy

-Storyboard to Final Film Comparison

-Feature Commentary with Director Stephen Sommers and Editor Bob Ducsay

-Feature Commentary with Actor Brendan Fraser

-Feature Commentary with Actors Oded Fehr, Kevin J. O’Connor and Arnold Vosloo