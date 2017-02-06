“Dr. Beckett finds himself leaping from life to life striving to put right what once went wrong and hoping each time that his next leap will be the leap home.” Scott Bakula leaps into time traveling adventures as Dr. Sam Beckett in Quantum Leap. Accompanied by his trusted side-kick Al Calavicci (veteran actor Dean Stockwell) and guided by information from Ziggy, the super computer he designed, Sam travels throughout his own lifetime re-writing history for the better.

Each episode begins with Sam “leaping” into someone else’s life, and having to quickly figure out who he is and what is going on. Usually, the situation is dire and merits the shows tag line, and cue to start the theme song, “Oh boy.” Al, who appears in the form of a hologram from the future that only Sam can see or hear, is our hero’s only link to Ziggy and the ever changing projections of how his actions are affecting the future. With this information and his gut instincts, Dr. Sam Beckett must figure out what should never have occurred and prevent history from repeating itself. Once this mission is accomplished he “leaps” again, and the cycle continues.

Red alert – there have been some minor alterations to the way the episodes were originally aired. If you are fanatical about Quantum Leap to the point where you are in hysterics because you heard some of the music was changed, buy the blu-ray anyway and check things out for yourself. I have always been a fan of Quantum Leap and I watched several episodes and I didn’t notice which episodes the music had been changed.

Die hard Quantum Leap fans will have their favorite episodes. There are too many to list. Season 3 opens with the two part fan favorite “The Leap Home” Part 1 & 2. In these episode Sam leaps back into his own body at age 16 and tries to change the outcome of his and his family’s future. There were many popular season 3 episodes. In “Glitter Rock,” Sam leaps into the body of a 1974 rocker named Tonic. The KISS inspired singer is about to meet his death unless Sam can save the day. All of the episodes on the disc include episode descriptions. It is noted in the description for “Glitter Rock,” that Sam Bakula does all his own singing for the episode. Another popular episode from this season was “Last Dance Before Execution,” in which Sam leaps into the body of a convicted murderer that is hours away from meeting his fate. Sam must prove his innocence.

Keep eyes open for guest appearances by Jennifer Aniston, Jason Priestly, Neil Patrick Harris, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bob Saget and Brooke Sheilds.

Created by Donald P. Bellisario (Magnum P.I., JAG) this series was popular with loads of television fans for 5 seasons. All the moments and memories are here. If you are a fan of this show, it will make a great addition to your collection. The writing and acting on the show was wonderful, and as a fan I am pleased to add this series to my collection.