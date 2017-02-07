Modern Southern Rock has a name and face and it is Drive-By Truckers. They hail from Athens, Georgia though have strong ties to the state of Alabama and consist of five members currently (Mike Cooley – guitar/lead vocals, Patterson Hood – guitar/lead vocals, Brad Morgan – drums, Jay Gonzalez – keyboards/guitar/accordion, Mike Patton – bass). Cooley and Hood co-founded the band in 1996.

In the early days the line-up of the band changed frequently with Hood and Cooley being the constants. At several points the band has almost broken up, but have managed to stay together in one form or another. Over the course of their time together they have been fairly prolific releasing eleven studio albums, with the most recent being 2016’s American Band. They have also released 4 live albums which is understandable as they tour constantly.

Generally considered as a mash up of Southern Rock and Alternative Country the band has been influenced by the likes of Lynyrd Skynard, The Rolling Stones, Tom Petty, and Neil Young. Highly regarded for their musicianship the band has worked with other artists like Booker T. Jones and Bettye LaVette.

Additional Information:

-Date: February 7, 2017

-Venue: Corona Theatre

-Website: www.drivebytruckers.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.evenko.ca

-Ticket Price: $50.00 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 8:00 p.m. (Doors @ 7:00 p.m.)

-Opening Act: Kyle Craft