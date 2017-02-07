20th Century Fox has released a brand new trailer for SNATCHED starring Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn.

SNATCHED

Release: May 12, 2017

Directed by: Jonathan Levine

Written by: Katie Dippold

Music by: Theodore Shapiro & Chris Bacon

Produced by: Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Paul Feig, Jessie Henderson

Cast: Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Joan Cusack, Ike Barinholtz, Wanda Sykes, Christopher Meloni

SYNOPSIS

After her boyfriend dumps her on the eve of their exotic vacation, impetuous dreamer Emily Middleton (Amy Schumer) persuades her ultra-cautious mother, Linda (Goldie Hawn) to travel with her to paradise. Polar opposites, Emily and Linda realize that working through their differences as mother and daughter – in unpredictable, hilarious fashion – is the only way to escape the wildly outrageous jungle adventure they have fallen into.

Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn star in the new comedy adventure SNATCHED, which also features Ike Barinholtz (“Neighbors”), Wanda Sykes (“Bad Moms”) and Joan Cusack (“Working Girl”).

