Recorded at the Colorado amphitheater called Red Rocks the show happened on hard rock band Disturbed’s 2016 world tour in support of their album Immortalized. The band has been around for 20ish years and as such have a sizeable catalogue of songs to choose from. Whittled down to 16 songs the setlist spans their entire career with a nice melange of old and new stuff. Of course, hits like “Down with the Sickness”, “Stricken”, “Inside the Fire” and “The Light” are all there. A new favourite, the remake of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence”, is also there. This track really highlights the power of lead singer David Draimman’s voice. While a lot of live recordings are pretty much all the same this one manages to really capture the essence of Disturbed’s live sound and show. Brings to the listener how it must have felt to be there. All the power they produced is there. The only downside is that they have edited out all the talking between tracks, which fans tend to enjoy and adds to the authenticity.