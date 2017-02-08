Rarely does a year go by without our favourite band from central Ontario coming through town as part of a cross Canada tour. Though they have plenty of strong recorded stuff on stage is where you best appreciate Blue Rodeo and their tours are opportunities for fans to hear them live.

Country rock band Blue Rodeo have been together since 1984. Thirty-two years later and during that time they have cemented their position as one of the best loved Canadian bands in their home country.

Not only are they well respected in the industry and loved by loads of fans, they also have the respect of their peers. Well established acts like Sarah Mclachlan, Sarah Harmer, Great Big Sea, Jann Arden, and The Tragically Hip have all worked with Blue Rodeo.

Comprised of Jim Cuddy (vocals, guitar, piano), Greg Keelor (vocals, guitar), Bazil Donovan (bass), Glen Milchem (drums), Mike Boguski (keyboards), Colin Cripps (guitar), and Bob Egan (keyboards, guitar), the band have continuously churned out hit after hit. Over the course of their twelve albums they have charted hits like “Try”, “Til I Am Myself Again”, “Lost Together”, and “5 Days in May” plus many others. They have sold over 3 million albums, won plenty of awards and earned a star on the Canadian Walk of Fame.

Additional Information:

Date: February 8, 2017

-Venue: Place des Arts – Salle Wilfrid Pelletier

-Website: www.bluerodeo.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.ticketmaster.ca

-Ticket Price: $60.75 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 8:00 p.m.

-Opening Act: The Sadies