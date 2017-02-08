The release of the “The Mummy Returns” took place in 1991 exactly two years to the date after the release of the original. The sequel is set in 1933, 10 years after the original Mummy.

Now married we rejoin Rick and Evelyn (Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz), who now have a little nine year old boy Alex (Freddie Boath). As in the previous film Rick and Evelyn try to save the world from being destroyed by the Mummy Imhotep (Arnold Vosloo) and newly added character the Scorpion King (wrestler “the Rock”). The Scorpion King was an ancient desert warrior who made a pact with the evil god Anubis as he was about to die. The god accepted the pact and kept his entire army frozen in time waiting to be resurrected.

The entire starring cast is re-united once again in this sequel. Watch out for the killer beetles, and the characters appearing from dust. The Mummy Returns offers up a lot more action and violent sequences than its predecessor. The eye-catching computer generated graphics provided by Academy Award winner John Berton are incredible. You will enjoy the same great cinematography as with the original film. Great eye candy, enjoy!

Special Features:

-Digital Copy

-Outtakes

-An Army to Rule the World Part 2

-Unraveling the Legacy of The Mummy

-Visual and Special Effects Formation

-An Exclusive Conversations with the Rock

-Spotlight on Location

-Storyboard to Final Film Comparison

-Live “Forever May Not Be Long Enough” Music Video

-Feature Commentary with Director/Writer Stephen Sommers and Executive Producer Bob Ducsay