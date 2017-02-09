Forming in 2006 while attending McMaster University, the five guys in this band play good old rock ‘n roll. It is occasionally gritty but always full of soul. Playing in front of a live audience has always been what these guys are about and they revel in it.

Winning a couple of CASBY Awards, opening up for Matt Mays & El Torpedo, playing MTV Live, and appearing on The Hour with George Strombopolous will definitely expose them to more and more people. They also upped their profile when they won the Best New Group Juno in 2010. That Juno Award win has led to several others.

2011 was a big year for the band. In October they released their sophomore album Michigan Left. Also Dan Griffin left the band to go back to school while he is doing that he will be replaced by Anthony Carone. 2012 was an even bigger year as they won the Juno that year for Group of the Year. 2014 saw the release of their latest album, High Noon. Their most recent album, Morning Report, was released in August of 2016 and features the singles “Drake’s Dad”, “Private School” and “My Heart’s Always Yours”.

They have earned a reputation as relentless tourers who pour a lot of energy into their live shows. They have toured with Lights, Tokyo Police Club, Billy Talent, Metric, and The Tragically Hip

Additional Information:

-Date: February 11, 2017

-Venue: Metropolis

-Website: www.arkells.ca

-Ticket Purchase: www.ticketmaster.ca

-Ticket Price: $29.75 or $36.75 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 8:00 p.m. (Doors @ 6:30 p.m.)

-Opening Acts: Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls