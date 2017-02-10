It is not always a good idea for a husband and wife to work together. Spending all your time together – personal and professional – can often lead to plenty of tension. Such is not the case for Michael and Carissa Alvarado. The have negotiated the pitfalls successfully so far working together as the pop act Us the Duo.

Michael and Carissa met in 2011 on the set of a music video. In 2012 they got married and by the following year their Vine videos of them covering different songs had 4.8 million followers. Shortly after that they were signed to the Republic Records label. It is the first time any act has been signed due to Vine videos.

Just last year they opened for Pentatonix on their world tour. They have released three albums of original music as well as some covers.

The general admission show is all ages.

Additional Information:

-Date: February 12, 2017

-Venue: L’Astral

-Website: www.ustheduo.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.ticketmaster.ca

-Ticket Price: $26.25 (plus handling charges_

-Show Time: 8:00 p.m. (Doors @ 7:00 p.m.)

-Opening Act: Hailey Knox