The quality that is on television today is amazing. Especially British television and doubly so when it is done by the BBC. It is no surprise that The Night Manager earned 12 Emmy nominations with several wins including the two main actors.

This spy thriller, which aired originally as a mini-series, will keep you guessing with its taut script and thrills. The intriguing story along with the stellar acting and top drawer directing by Suzanne Bier (In a Better World, Brothers) is rounded out by some spectacular cinematography by Michael Snyman. What’s not to like?!

Based on the John LeCarre best seller, The Night Manager, starring Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie, is the story of a British spy who is using the cover of being a manager at a hotel in Egypt as we meet him. Jonathan Pine (played by Tom Hiddleston) is recruited by British Intelligence to gain entrance into wealthy arms dealer Richard Roper’s (played by Hugh Laurie) inner circle in order to gain the proof to arrest him. The deeper undercover Pine goes the more the lines blur between him being the good guy or a criminal himself.

Hiddleston has earned quite a name for himself of late with his turns in the Thor and Avengers action film series. He demonstrates here that the rumours of him taking over the iconic role of James Bond is not overstating things. He has something about him, which he proves time and time again in this six episode series, that lends to playing a spy.

You have be a little patient in the beginning as the series starts off on the slow side, but when it picks up it truly does. The last episode is teeming with tension. So much so that you will probably be gripping the arms of the chair you are sitting in.