After a successful run on Broadway, on the big screen, and in Montreal Mamma Mia! is back for its farewell run. This musical is a comedy that features the much-loved songs of Swedish supergroup ABBA.

It seems like the music from this group never goes out of style. During the show you will get to sing along to many of their hits like “Super Trouper”, “Dancing Queen”, “Money, Money, Money”, and “S.O.S”. You’ll find it hard to stay in your seat during the show, trust me!

The story revolves around the upcoming nuptials of Donna’s, a middle-aged single woman who runs an inn on a Greek island, daughter, Sophie. Sophie has always dreamed of having her father walk her down the isle. The only problem is that Sophie has no idea who her father is as her mother never divulged that little bit of information to her. Without her mother’s knowledge, Sophie invites the three men who were her mother’s boyfriends around the time Sophie was conceived to the wedding. She hopes to figure out which one is her father in the days before her wedding. When the three men arrive, Donna and her best friends, Rosie and Tanya, are transported 21 years into the past.

Additional Information:

-Dates: February 17-19, 2017

-Website: www.mamma-mia.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.ticketmaster.com

-Ticket Prices: $79.25, $89.25 (plus service charges)

-Show Times: 2:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:00 p.m.