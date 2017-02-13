Named after the Japanese word for colourful autumn leaves, KOYO is also the name of a new group fusing colourful influences to create music of their own. KOYO formed in Leeds in 2015, and are Huw Edwards (lead vocals, guitar), Jacob Price (sampling, synthesisers), Seb Knee-Wright (guitars), Dan Comlay (bass) and Tom Higham (drums). Initially co-founded by Huw and Jacob, the pair gorged on ‘90s grunge and alt.rock (Huw: “I loved the melodies and harmonies of Alice In Chains”), but also their parents’ classic rock and prog-heavy record collections. Upon moving to Leeds, the duo’s influences soon expanded to include electronica and post rock, ranging from Floating Points to Mogwai, via Brian Eno’s landmark ambient albums. To cope with emulating the soundscape of such influences, the band sound expanded into the 5-piece of today. KOYO’s debut album, tipped for release later in 2017, marries psychedelic and progressive rock with electronic soundscapes. While unafraid to borrow from the past, theirs is a wholly 21st-century sound, drawing on influences such as Tame Impala, Boards of Canada and Live At Pompeii-era Pink Floyd. First single Tetrochromat further entwines the old with the new. Recorded in Foel Studio in Wales, the band seamlessly merges the sounds of My Bloody Valentine with Slowdive and Ride, whilst showing a catalogue of influences cited above. KOYO will be a name hot on the lips of 2017, and Tetrachromat will be available March 31st in all the usual places. Keep an ear out for more new music as the year progresses.