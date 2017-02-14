90s nostalgia is going strong. Now that has been solidified into a cross continent tour. Starting off as a few shows those behind I Love the 90s realized that they had a hit on their hands and so a North American tour was born.

Headliners are Salt ‘n Pepa and Vanilla Ice, but you can also see and hear Color Me Badd, Montell Jordan, Rob Base, Young MC, and C + C Music Factory. All 90s dance music staples. It is going to be a big old party! Salt ‘n Pepa will bring out classics like “Push It”, “Whata Man” and “Shoop” For those old enough to be around in the 90s this is a definite bucket list show.

Additional Information:

-Date: February 16, 2017

-Venue: Bell Centre

-Ticket Purchase: www.evenko.ca

-Ticket Prices: $63.75, $83.25, $100.25 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 8:00 p.m.