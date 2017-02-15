The hottest name in stand-up comedy today has got to be Amy Schumer. Whatever she does is big news. She is the all eyes on her lady of comedy.Of late Amy Schumer can do no wrong. Beloved by fans of comedy and even a darling of the critics her career has been really taking off the last couple of years. What elevates Schumer over other comedians (male and female) is her ability to be funny about a myriad of subjects. Fearless. She covers topics far and wide. Including topics that most wouldn’t dare touch such as those usually thought of as dark or poignant. Schumer still manages to make those funny. Her comedy contains stuff we can all relate to.

When it comes to stand-up comedy it is mainly a male world and even more so when it comes to filthy comedy. This is not typically a woman’s world, but Schumer is fixing to stake her territory within the filthy comedy territory. What is most impressive about Amy Schumer is how she has the audience completely on her side. They never turn on her no matter how dirty the material gets. Maybe it is because she matches her boldness with an equal amount of self-deprecation. Plus she apologizes for nothing. Standing behind what she is doing has won a load of people over. Charisma en masse and a rapier sharp wit means that she will be working stand-up for a long time.

Additional Information:

-Date: February 17, 2017

-Venue: Bell Centre

-Website: www.amyschumer.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.evenko.ca

-Ticket Prices: $59.50, $69.75, $90.75, $112.75, $144.75 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 8:00 p.m.

-Opening Acts: Sam Morril and Locksmith Isidore