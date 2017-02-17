Young Astronaut is an indie 4-piece from New Forest. Having gained fans in both the UK as well as China with their debut LP ‘Fawn’, last year saw them perform at a wide variety of venues, from London’s Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen to numerous bars and bookshops across Beijing, Chengdu and Hong Kong.

They are now back and ready to release their new album called ‘A Gold Frontier’. By teaming up with Grammy-award winning Geoff Swan (White Lies, Ed Sheeran, Bastille), Young Astronaut have decided to take it upon themselves to unite the various meanings of “indie” by intertwining them all together. Through linking the numerous indie sub-genres across 11 beautifully crafted pieces of music, the band takes the listener on an unpredicted sonic journey, beginning with the opening number called “Chasing El Dorado”.​​​​​​​