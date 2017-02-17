|
UK’s got their own singing astronauts!
And they’re young too!
|
Young Astronaut is an indie 4-piece from New Forest. Having gained fans in both the UK as well as China with their debut LP ‘Fawn’, last year saw them perform at a wide variety of venues, from London’s Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen to numerous bars and bookshops across Beijing, Chengdu and Hong Kong.
They are now back and ready to release their new album called ‘A Gold Frontier’. By teaming up with Grammy-award winning Geoff Swan (White Lies, Ed Sheeran, Bastille), Young Astronaut have decided to take it upon themselves to unite the various meanings of “indie” by intertwining them all together. Through linking the numerous indie sub-genres across 11 beautifully crafted pieces of music, the band takes the listener on an unpredicted sonic journey, beginning with the opening number called “Chasing El Dorado”.
“Chasing El Dorado” begins softly with a guitar, bass and the vocals by introducing the theme of the song in the vibes of Two Door Cinema Club. Soon after it is followed by Stornoway-like harmonies and Iggy Pop’s “Sunday”-esque groovy drumbeat, only then to pass through an intrumental mid-tempo bridge and later finish in a grand and almost cinematic way.
In short, no matter what kind of indie one falls under; indie pop, indie rock or maybe even pastoral indie folk, Young Astronaut’s single “Chasing El Dorado” has something in there for everyone, and it will be out everywhere 7th April.