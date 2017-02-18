Psychosexual noir. A thriller of the old school variety. Films like this rely heavily upon the chemistry between the two leads. Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals, Man of Steel) and Imogen Poots (28 Weeks Later, V for Vendetta) have it to burn. That is despite their age difference and the fact that she is beautiful and he is rather ordinary looking. They click and as such make their characters click. Two damaged people trying to pair up in order to get through this life. This is is not a perfect film, but it is one that is rather an interesting watch.

Talented chef Frank (Michael Shannon) meets a young woman named Lola (Imogen Poots) who is starting out as a fashion designer. They fall almost immediately in love. It is of the passionate and obsessive type of love.

That love is compromised by Frank’s jealousy and Lola’s dark past. Jealousy, betrayal, obsession, and revenge is the result. All the two are looking for is redemption.

To pin down the type of film you have on your hands is a difficult task. It is a hodgepodge of many. Thriller, noir, sexual drama, romance, and character driven. It tries to do a lot in its lean 88 minutes. Maybe too much.

There are also some technical blips here with rather ordinary cinematography and odd editing. Director Matthew Ross does a decent enough job. However, the film belongs to the two leads.

Special Features:

-Digital Copy