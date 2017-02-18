Montreal is great at distracting its residents from the fact that winter goes on too long by hosting a great number of festivals. Many take place outdoors with one of the longest running ones being Montreal en Lumière. It is a welcome diversion for many in the last bitter days of winter.

Montreal en Lumière is huge and all-encompassing festival in that it take place both indoors and outside plus features all kinds of activities including concerts (Chantal Kreviazuk, Regina Spektor, Champion and his G-Strings, Rickie Lee Jones, The Tea Party, Karen Young and Coral Egan, Dawn Tyler Watson, and many others), plays (Kim’s Convenience and more), dance, circus, and art exhibits. Plus there is a fine dining aspect to the festival which includes demonstrations/workshops/talks/events on subjects like Seafood and Foie Gras, Charcuterie Celebration, The Festival of Our Cheeses, Norwegian Cuisine, and many others. The outdoor component happens in the free outdoor site (all around the Place des Arts area) and involves fun things like Air France Ferris Wheel, Milk Family Fun Zone, The RBC Tyrolean Zip-Line, Espace Nespresso, Coors Light Bar, and many others. Finally there is the hugely popular Nuit Blanche in which activities go on all night on March 4th. There will be no time for sleeping with activities like Massimadi Party at O Patro Vys, Mondial des Cidres 2017 at Complexe Desjardins, Ten Hours of Spoken Word at Quai des Brumes, Chagall Colour and Music at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, and a ton of other things that will go on all night.

Additional Information:

-Dates: February 23 – March 11, 2017

-Venues: Multiple

-Website: www.montrealenlumiere.com