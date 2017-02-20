Montreal-based alt-folk band The Franklin Electric are set to release their highly anticipated sophomore album titled ‘Blue Ceilings’ on 5th May 2017 via Indica Records. ‘Blue Ceilings’ is now available for pre-order and includes new singles ‘I Know The Feeling’ and ‘Walk With You’ as instagrat tracks. The band will be touring Australia and Canada this winter before heading to the UK in Spring to play shows in support of the release, with a first date penciled at Electrowerkz in London on the 19th April 2017. After their breakthrough album ‘This Is How I Let You Down’, the Montreal Band returns with a highly anticipated second album, ‘Blue Ceilings’. John Matte (singer, songwriter, producer) had this to say about the upcoming release; “With limitations hanging over us all we found a way to allow this album the time it needed to take its own shape and personality. The cover art fell in our laps like a gift and worked so well with the album title ‘Blue Ceilings’ done by UK artist Samuel-Burgess Johnson. It complemented the feeling of the songs and sums up all the different learning’s and challenges along the way.” The Franklin Electric’s soaring and anthemic debut album, ‘This Is How I Let You Down’, was first released independently before catching the attention of Montreal’s Indica Records (Half Moon Run, Phantogram) who were blown away by the band’s sound. The label reissued the LP in 2014 featuring various remixes and two new songs too much critical acclaim for both their recording and their incredible chops live. Striking for both its stunning chord changes and mature musings of life and love, the title track’s video racked up over 250,000 YouTube views and counting, launching the band into the spotlight with a mature, full-formed sound beyond their years. The musical mastermind behind The Franklin Electric, Jon Matte, came by his roots honestly. Matte grew up in a household brimming with music, with musicians, with Mom’s piano at the center of it all. Matte would go on to study jazz, weaving that into a love of everything from hip-hop to Elton John and ‘70’s songwriting titans. Legendary label Verve Records soon called on Matte to remix a Nina Simone record. Hanging and learning from great engineers, he realized he could apply everything he learned to his own songwriting. After entering and winning a Nashville songwriting competition with over 8000 other bands from around the world Matte, along with his ‘tribe’ Martin Desrosby, Kevin Warren and Ken Pressé, hit the road to rave reviews spending 2015 playing over 180 shows from Canada to Australia – including 3 tours of Europe alone – opening for the likes of Ben Howard, Mumford and Sons, Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeroes, City & Colour and Half Moon Run. The driving force of a singer-songwriter became a brotherhood of the road. More information on the upcoming album will be announced soon, and it will available in all the usual places on Friday 5th May 2017.