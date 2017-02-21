I’ve always wondered why so many of Canada’s premier musical acts come from Winnipeg. Neil Young, The Guess Who, Bif Naked, Holly McNarland, Crash Test Dummies, and Chantal Kreviazuk all hail from Winterpeg. Maybe it’s the long, cold winters. Whatever it is it is a breeding ground.

Chantal Kreviazuk makes up one half of one of Canada’s most influential musical couples. Married to Our Lady Peace’s frontman Raine Maida, Kreviazuk is a classically trained pianist with a strong, expressive voice who has had successful more than two decades (so far) long career churning out adult contemporary music.

Originally signed to Sony, she released her debut album, “Under These Rocks and Stones”, in 1996. With it’s singles, “Surrounded”, “God Made Me” and “Wayne” she catapulted onto the music scene. Over the next decade she has won 2 Juno Awards, had her music featured in several films and television programs, written songs for the likes of Avril Lavigne, David Cook, Gwen Stefani, Drake, Pink, Pitbull, Kendrick Lamar, and Kelly Clarkson, and acted in several films. Despite the fact that she has had 3 children in the meantime she has not slowed down. Her latest album, “Hard Sail”, has continued her success with the release of singles “Into Me” and “All I Got”.

Additional Information:

-Date: February , 2013

-Venue: Le Gesu

-Website: www.chantalkreviazuk.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.admission.com

-Ticket Prices: $44.35 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 8:00 pm