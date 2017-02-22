Sweet and savoury is the name of the game at Beaver Hall when it comes to afternoon tea. Beaver Hall is under well-known chef Jerome Ferrer (one of the names behind the famous Europea restaurant) with the afternoon tea menu has been created by Edgar Trudeau-Ferrin. The afternoon tea features amuse bouche that are all made on site and highlight French touches.

The environment is chic and will remind you of a Paris style bistro. The menu features bits and bobs that are traditional paired with ones that are quite fresh and inventive. Expect smoked salmon, finger sandwiches, scones, clotted cream, jams, chocolate, macaroons, and, of course, tea.

Menu:

English tea with sweet and savoury amuse-bouches:

Selection of teas with little jar of milk and lemon

Three gourmet canapés per person: salmon, prawn and foie gras

Club sandwich with artisanal jam

Gourmet tumbler and petits fours

One scone per person with Devonshire cream

A gourmet gift basket containing several products

Additional Information:

-Venue: Beaver Hall (1073 Cote du Beaver Hall)

-Hours: Monday – Saturday: 2:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.