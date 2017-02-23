I guess being played over and over on the radio does mean you are popular as Maroon 5 needed 2 shows at the Bell Centre to satisfy their fans. Maroon 5 has been dominating the radio waves since the release of their debut album Songs About Jane in 2002. With the killer combination of catchy pop songs like “Moves Like Jagger”, “She Will Be Loved” and “Payphone” and the looks and charisma of frontman Adam Levine the band has been one of the more successful American pop acts of the last decade.

Hailing from Los Angeles, Maroon 5 is made up of Adam Levine (vocals), Matt Flynn (drums), Jesse Carmichael (keyboards/guitar), Mickey Madden (bass), PJ. Morton (keyboards), and James Valentine (guitar). Over the course of their careers Maroon 5 has sold over 10 million albums in the United States alone. They have said that artists like Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, The Police, Oasis, and Prince have influenced their music.

Like most pop bands the dominating subject of their songs is love. Or in their case, more specifically, lost love. Their sound has evolved from pop rock on the first album to a more pure pop and even occasionally dance sound on their latest, Overexposed.

Maroon 5 have always been a band that tours a lot. Over the last 10 years they have toured with The Rolling Stones, Jason Mraz, Matchbox Twenty, Counting Crows, The Hives, Guster, and Michelle Branch.

