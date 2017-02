DIARY OF A WIMPY KID: THE LONG HAUL

Comedy

Release: May 19, 2017

Director: David Bowers

Producers: Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson

Cast: Jason Ian Drucker, Charlie Wright, Owen Asztalos, Tom Everett Scott, Alicia Silverstone

SYNOPSIS

In DIARY OF A WIMPY KID: THE LONG HAUL, based on the record-breaking book series, a family road trip to attend Meemaw’s 90th birthday party goes hilariously off course–thanks to Greg’s newest scheme to (finally!) become famous.

