Manhattan’s elite young people have plenty of secrets and schemes going on. Enough to keep us entertained for 22 episodes. You’ll be shocked and amazed watching Gossip Girl. Besides the antics of the characters you’ll also watch it for the fashion. But who is kidding who? The primary reason anyone watches this is enjoy the backstabbing, hook ups, cat fights, and betrayals. Watching this group of people will remind you of the saying about keeping your friends close and your enemies closer.The drama is amped up to full gear. Relationships start and end, scandals erupt and alliances are formed. In other words, it’s more of everything we love about Gossip Girl.

This is a world most of us don’t know anything about. Rich people and the way they behave. Life on New York City’s Upper East Side. These high schoolers have the latest clothes, hairstyles, plenty of disposable income and live the high life.

The Gossip Girl (voiced by Kristen Bell) is a blog updated regularly with all the gossip by someone no one knows and also sends texts to students. Most of the attention is paid to the social circle of Serena van der Woodsen (played by Blake Lively) and her friend Blair Waldorf (played by Leighton Meester). Serena has returned from a boarding school looking to clean up her act after some wild partying. Soon she gets together with a rather studious type (played by Penn Badgley) and Blair finds herself involved in a love triangle with boyfriend Nate (played by Chace Crawford) and the less than honourable Chuck (played by Ed Westwick).

Based on the novels by Cecily von Ziegesar that were aimed primarily at teens, this show does nothing new. That it is filled with rich good looking young people is enough. The way they spoke was imitated and the many pop culture references were admired.

Special Features:

-Unaired Scenes

-The Beginning, XOXO: Concept to Execution

-Gossip Girl Couture

-A Gossip Girl Wedding

-LOL: Gag Reel

-The Pierces’ Music Videos