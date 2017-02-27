Canadian hard rock outfit Billy Talent was together for 10 years before achieving any mainstream success. The kept working at it until they achieved it. Once they got there they made a big splash by releasing two platinum albums and winning a couple of Juno Awards. They have quite a fanbase in Canada, but over the past couple of years have gained fans worldwide.

The band has paid particular attention to their visual branding. Though they dress in simple all-black head-to-toe usually, they have put plenty of effort in their music videos. Racking up plenty of MuchMusic Video Award nominations and having been nominated almost every year since 2004, the band has become recognizable to most through this important medium. Their music and energy as performers transfers well to video.

Their music is very appealing to young people as it is of the punk rock variety. To make things interesting they also mix in some hip hop and ska to their sound. While their sound has evolved over their five albums it was just a question of maturing as musicians and developing their own identity. Much of their music takes its cues from influences like Rage Against the Machine, Fugazi and Jane’s Addiction.

