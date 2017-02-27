Growing up on the Nordic coastline, producer Carl Louis has spent much of his career broadening his musical horizons with a number of notable credits to his name. Originally a member of electronic duo CLMD, Louis co-produced a number of notable releases including ‘Stockholm Syndrome’, which went multi-platinum in Norway and was also premiered on Pete Tong’s Radio 1 show. Afterward, Louis left the group in 2014 to pursue his own personal ambitions. Having spent the last few years producing singles for other artists, including ARY’s debut single ‘Higher’, as well as releasing his own mini-album in 2015, Lewis has now returned to deliver his latest full-length ‘Memory Lane’. While its title may suggest a more nostalgic sound, his latest material is a smorgasbord of contemporary influences and inspirations. With a largely classical direction, the mix of ideas and directions on his latest release are clear throughout. Its opener and lead single ‘Come With Me’ sees the producer create an uplifting and powerful introduction, which sees him collaborate once again with Spotify Spotlight artist and ‘Stockholm Syndrome’ vocalist Frøder, and will be released on the 24th February 2017 via Toothfairy. Listen to single here: https://soundcloud.com/carllouis/carl-louis-come-with-me-feat-froder