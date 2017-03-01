Cinema is all about communication and les Rendez-vous du cinema quebecois unveils a lot about Quebec people and culture. Show what concerns and preoccupies Quebecers while at the same time shining the spotlight on the most talented Quebec filmmakers, crew and actors of the previous year.

For the 11 days of the festival over 400 Quebec filmmakers, producers, cinematographers, actors, and others from within the film world will have their work projected within the festival. A festival like this is important because it gives cinephiles a(nother) chance to see these films as they were meant to be seen – on the big screen. 340 films of different lengths (short, medium and feature length) will be screen over the span of the RCVQ of those 110 are premieres.

The festival is not made up entirely of film screenings. Rather, there are tons of different kinds of activities, each more fun that the last, to be discovered. Many of these are even free! There are more 5a7s than you can shake a stick at, a night of viewing the Montreal Canadiens vs. New York Islanders game, a talk with director Podz on the subject of creating a scene, cocktails, and music.

The 35th edition of les Rendez-vous du cinema quebecois is something not to be missed!

Additional Information:

-Dates: February 2 – March 5, 2017

-Venues: Cinematheque Quebecoise, Espace Rendez-Vous, Cineplex Odeon Quartier Latin, UQAM – Pavillon Judith-Jasmin Annexe, Theatre Maisonneuve – Place des Arts

-Website: www.rvcq.quebeccinema.ca

-Ticket Prices: Single Film – Adult: $12.00, Students/Seniors: $9.50

Cinephile Pass – Adult: $99.00, Students/Seniors: $75.00

6 Films Card – Adult: $65.00, Students/Seniors: $52.00