Swedes are well known for their forward thinking in design, fashion, healthy living and of course music. Their latest export, in the form of electronic-pop Vanbot, has been the talk of the town already. By distinguishing herself with Ester Ideskog’s hooky melodies, memorable song-writing and striking vocals, Vanbot is all about the highest level of pop craftsmanship. Supported by The Guardian, Nylon Magazine, The Times, Stereogum, Pop Justice, NME, Wonderland Magazine to name a few, Ester is now ready to release another track called ‘Not That Kind (Moscow)’, which is taken from her forth-coming album. Produced by Johannes Berglund (The Knife, I Break Horses, Lykke Li, FKA Twigs ) and Petter Winnberg (Amason), traveling inside the Trans-Siberian Railway. Ester says: “‘Not That Kind (Moscow)’ was the first song we wrote after boarding the Trans-Siberian Railway in Moscow. I had been dreaming about this for years, almost possessed by the idea. It felt like a necessary detour for my writing. I needed to challenge myself, break things down and peel back the layers. Honestly though… I was a bit nervous, wondering what I had gotten myself into. Was it really a good idea? But, ultimately, this is what it was all about – pushing myself closer to the edge. This song is about facing your doubts and throwing yourself into deep waters, to hopefully find yourself floating instead of drowning.”