At a young 23-years-old Ariana Grande has already had a multi-faceted successful career. She started off on Broadway in the musical 13 and then was cast as Cat Valentine on the Nickelodeon television series Victorious in 2009. The show was so popular that it had a spinoff, Sam and Cat, which she also starred in. While doing these shows she also continued on Broadway, in movies and doing voice work for films and animated television shows. In 2014 her Nickelodeon career ended and her pop one began.

Off her debut album for Republic Records in 2013 called Yours Truly. The single off the album, “The Way” hit the Top 10 and her voice due to her range was compared to Mariah Carey’s. It was with her sophomore album that she hit superstardom. My Everything was released in 2014 and gave birth to the hit singles “Problem”, “One Last Time” and “Break Free”. Critics liked it as well and it earned a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album. Because of her strong voice she has also provided guest vocals on other artists songs like “Bang, Bang” with Jessie J and Nicki Minaj and “Best Mistake” with Big Sean.

With her big voice Ariana Grande is able to move between several different musical genres. On her second album she was able to successful mix bubblegum pop with EDM. Album number three was released in 2016 and Dangerous Woman cemented her with the hit singles “Side to Side”, “Dangerous Woman” and “Into You” as one of the most popular female pop artists working today.

Additional Information:

-Date: March 6, 2017

-Venue: Bell Centre

-Website: www.dangerouswoman.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.evenko.ca

-Ticket Prices: $45.95. $68.70, $100.70, $122.70, $154.70, $186.70, $228.70 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 7:30 p.m.

-Opening Act: Little Mix