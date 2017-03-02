Most of the time when video games are made into films it is a disaster; there are a few exceptions but they are few and far between. Go figure that it is an animated film that cracks the code. Ratchet & Clank is a popular video game that has many different editions and several of them unfold like a film. Maybe that is why this film is a success. A success in that it is cute, fun, filled with positive messages for the young ones, funny, and entertaining. As an adult it was a good watch as well, so it is not just for young ones.

One of the few remaining Lamboxes is Ratchet (voiced by James Arnold Taylor), who works as a mechanic at Grimroth’s (voiced by John Goodman) repair shop. Ratchet, though he is easily distracted, is very good at what he does which is why Grimroth puts up with him. Ratchet dreams of being a hero and joining the Galactic Rangers. When an opening on the Rangers opens up, Ratchet jumps at the chance. Led by Qwark (voiced by Jim Ward), the Rangers do not find Ratchet suitable for their outfit. His dreams have been snuffed out.

In another part of the Galaxy, Chairman Drek (voiced by Paul Giamatti), who has teamed up with Dr. Nefarious (voiced by Armin Shimerman), has hatched an evil plan involving a weapon that can destroy entire planets so he can uses pieces of different planets to create a super planet. To carry this out he and Dr. Nefarious have created an army of fighter and worker bots. One such robot is not to their liking and they decide to destroy it. This robot manages to escape and becomes friends with Ratchet. Ratchet calls the robot Clank (voiced by David Kaye) and they make a great team. Clank is highly intelligent and Ratchet is imaginative and good at building things.

Because of their daring rescue of the Rangers, Ratchet and Clank are made full fledged members of the Galactic Rangers. Now they will have to work as a team to try and save the galaxy from Drek and Dr. Nefarious.

An animated film for kids that does not involve fart jokes?!? Impossible you say! And yet directors Kevin Munroe (TMNT) and Jericca Cleland have managed to do just that. Rather they rely on being charming. Novel idea! Thrown in for good measure are some cool action sequences, strong animation, good voice acting and a decent story.

Special Features:

-Digital Copy

-Ratchet & Clank: A Hero’s Journey

-Ratchet & Clank: Leveling Up

-Previews of ParaNorman, The Boxtrolls Coraline