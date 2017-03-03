With the world we live in going through a rough patch the arts become even more important in my mind. The arts allows us to express ourselves while at the same time giving us an outlet which is positive. FIFA (Festival International des Films sur L’Art) has been a part of the Montreal film festival community for 34 years and shows no signs of slowing down.

The festival’s mandate is to shine a spotlight on the world of films that have art as their subject. Now, for those of you who have never experienced the festival, that does not mean watching a documentary about a painting creating their latest oeuvre, which seems as interesting as watching the paint dry. The variety to be found here is incredible. Every art medium you can think of (film, sculpture, dance, music, fine arts, clothes design, architecture, and others) is bound to be represented in one film or many.

Sneak peeks of the program have been released and it looks like this year’s edition is going to be another winner! The festival will be participating in the immense Nuit Blanche on March 4th with Poetry in Motion, a reality work by Isabelle Raynaud that has to do with the lost poets of Harvard. It will take place at La Vitrine Culturelle. There will be a Madonna Night that involves the documentary Strike a Pose directed by Reijer Zwaan, about the 7 male dancers from the Blonde Ambition Tour then Jimmy Moore and his dancers will perform at Societe des Arts Technologiques. And that is just the beginning!

Additional Information:

-Dates: March 23 – April 2, 2017

-Venues: Societe des Arts Technologiques, Place des Arts – Cinquieme Salle, McCord Museum, Canadian Centre for Architecture – Theatre Paul Desmarais

-Website: www.artfifa.com

-Tickets:

Tickets on sale as of March, 7

Presale from February, 20 to March, 3

RATES*

Taxes included. Management fees are not included.

General admission Senior (65 & older)** Youth (25 & younger) / Students** Single ticket 12,50 $ 11 $ 9 $ 6 vouchers Booklet 62,5 $ 55,00$ 45,00$ FIFA pass 150,00 $ 120,00$ 90,00$ Opening and awards ceremonies – Monument National (n° 1, 102) 15,00$ - - Madonna night – SAT (n°87) 30,00$ - -

No assigned seating. First come, first served basis.

*All sales are final, non-exchangeable and non-refundable.

** ID required for all reduced rates.