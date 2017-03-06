R.L. Stine has written a ton of books that lean towards the spooky but also aimed at a younger crowd. Now there are a couple of movies that have been released that are based on his best-selling books – Mostly Ghostly. The latest is Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House. It is a comedy that has paranormal elements so suitable for the entire family. Not too scary fun.

The third film in this series which involves two teenage sibling ghosts trying to locate their parents. Nicky (played by Blake Michael) and Tara (played by Olivia Ryan Stern) are ghosts who can be seen by Max Doyle (played by Corey Fogelmanis). They are still on the search for Nicky and Tara’s parents.

A whole ghoulish distraction comes about when Phears is back and is searching for an enchanted jewel that he needs to awaken an army of evil spirits. Max has given it to Cammie (played by Sophie Reynolds) and now has to get it back from her before Phears, who has inhabited the body of TV ghost hunter Simon (played by Jamie Kennedy), gets it first.

I know this is mainly for kids and pre-teens but the fact that the story is rather silly and the special effects rather lacking makes me wonder if the target audience will be interested.

Special Features:

-Gag Reel