One of the bigger events to mark the 375th birthday of Montreal is a collaboration between Roger Waters and the Opera de Montreal. An opera has been written using Waters’ famous The Wall and Montreal gets the premiere. Doubly significant because the idea for The Wall came to Waters after a concert here in Montreal at the Olympic Stadium in 1977. The album came out in 1979 and a film followed. Now an opera.

The Wall is a psychologically charged look at Waters’ life. How he felt alone and alienated. Those ideas were then extrapolated to represent the feelings of an entire generation. A generation that felt as if their dreams were dying and the world was nothing like they assumed it to be.

Pink’s father has perished during World War II. As he is being abused by his mother and teachers, Pink decides to withdraw from the world. He builds a metaphorical wall around himself. The break up of his marriage becomes the straw that breaks the camel’s back. When it becomes apparent that the wall must come down as his survival is dependent upon it the question becomes will he be able to dismantle the wall?

So popular several dates have been added already, so if you want to go make sure you get tickets right away.

Additional Information:

-Dates: March 11, 13, 14. 16. 18. 20, 22, 24, 26, 27, 2017

-Venue: Salle Wilfrid Pelletier – Place des Arts

-Website: www.operademontreal.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.operademontreal.com

-Ticket Prices: $57.75, $88.25, $93.25, $113.25, $147.25, $155.25 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 7:30 p.m.