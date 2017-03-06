U.K. artist who has written songs with Kanye West, Frank Ocean, Drake, Beyonce and Solange has now released his own album. Sampha released an EP 3 years ago and fans have been waiting for this full length debut. The 10 tracks here prove to be worth the wait. Singles “Timmy’s Prayer” and “Blood on Me” have already gained plenty of play on radio and video stations. With his past work this 27-year-old has proven in spades his ability to write big hooks. On Process he proves that he can do for himself what he has done with others. All the beats here are not typical of what you would expect from hip hop or R&B. As such Sampha has to be considered at the head of the class in the neo soul genre. Everything is fresh and original. Beats are layered upon harp which is layered upon more beats. Dense yet sophisticated. The pacing is wise beyond his years and his voice just oozes a chill factor. What especially drew me in about the songs here is how unpretentious and raw they are. He allows the grief, worry about mortality and yearning come through in lyrics and tone.