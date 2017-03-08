Disney has built its reputation upon dreaming and following your heart. Now they bring that idea and sentiment to one of their on ice shows. Disney on Ice reflects what it Disney is all about in that the productions are big, fun, funny, filled with bright costumes, and the whole thing is hosted by everyone’s favourite mouse – Mickey.

Tons of beloved Disney characters will make an appearance at this show including Dory, Hank, Joy, Sadness, Olaf, Kristoff, Cinderella, Riley, Anna, Elsa, Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Rapunzel, Ariel, and others. Their stories will involve magic, the power of love, celebrating true friendship, family, and even hockey!

Additional Information:

-Dates: March 9-12, 2017

-Venue: Bell Centre

-Website: www.disneyonice.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.evenko.ca

-Ticket Prices: $36.20, $44.20, $55.75, $60.75, $75.75, $80.75, $105.75, $110.75 (plus handling charges)

Show Schedule: