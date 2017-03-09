Dinosaur Jr. is an American rock band who is what alternative rock is all about. Having a sound that is all their own, Dinosaur Jr. is all about feedback, distortion, guitar solos, prominent bass sounds, and the whiney, low vocals. This is pure underground stuff.

Formed in 1984 as Dinosaur they went through a whole legal rigmarole and had to change their name to Dinosaur Jr. They broke up in 1997 and then got back together in 2005. They are an influential band who has counted the likes of Kurt Corbain and Sonic Youth amongst their fans.

General admission show is sold out.

Additional Information:

-Date: March 9, 2017

-Venue: Corona Theatre

-Website: www.dinosaurjr.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.evenko.ca

-Ticket Price: $41.75 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 8:30 p.m. (Doors @ 7:30 p.m.)

-Opening Act: Public Access TV