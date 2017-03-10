This band, in which Jim Mercer is the only original member that remains, has not been prolific only releasing five albums during their 20 years together. There are 11 tracks here but they are quick and dirty being only 42 minutes long. After doing the whole Greg Kurstin (Adele, Pink, Ellie Goulding, etc.) thing on their last album, American indie band The Shins are back with a less polished and more intimate sound we have become used to from them. That is not to deny the moments of pomp and circumstance to be found here. There is also a nice juxtaposition between maturity and youth in the lyrics that is fun. The end result is a body of work that is very likable and seductive.