The L Word is a sinfully fantastic series based on the loves, lives and friendships of a bunch of Los Angeles women who are lesbians. It is a kind of mix of soap opera and drama series. With plenty of sex thrown in. A little bit of something, something for everyone and all tastes.

Bette and Tina’s relationship is in jeopardy due to Bette’s infidelity. Bette tries to repair the damage, but Tina is already attracted to another woman, Helena (played by Rachel Shelley). Tina goes through a difficult labour.

Alice and Dana try to hide the fact that they have been together from the rest of their friends and also try to resist each other. Dana finally breaks up with her girlfriend and she and Alice tell everyone they are dating.

Jenny faces some obstacles in her writing class. She and Shane look for a new roommate. Jenny finds herself attracted to Carmen (played by Sarah Shahi). They start dating, but are unaware that Shane is also attracted to Carmen. Jenny makes a shocking revelation about her childhood.

Kit, Bette’s sister (played by Pam Grier), goes about opening her new club. Kit and Bette try to reconnect with their estranged father during a visit.

Plenty of cool guest appearances by Kelly Lynch, Jane Lynch, Sandra Bernhard, Anne Ramsay, Camryn Manheim, Holland Taylor, Charles S. Dutton, Melissa Rivers, Melissa Leo, Tony Goldwyn, Ossie Davis, Cobie Smulders, Gloria Steinem and Arianna Huffington.

Special Features:

-L Word Girls On the Record Word Game

-Playing With the Girls: L Word Shorts

-“Some Kind of Wonderful” Music Video

-L Word Couture Fashion Special

-L Word Fan Mail: Life Changing Stories

-Ms. Foundation for Women

-Biographies