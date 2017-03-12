A mix of World War II, spy, romance, action, and family. Robert Zemeckis (Back to the Future, Romancing the Stone) likes to make grand films. This another one. With the big backdrop of World War II it requires the actors and story to live up to all that. Brad Pitt (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, World War Z) and Marion Cotillard (Inception, The Dark Knight Rises) are definitely up to the task, especially Cotillard. It is their attempt to make a modern day Casablanca or the like. For fans of classic movies.

A Canadian intelligence officer is dropped into the desert in Morocco. Max Vatan is paired up with a female member of the French Resistance named Marianne Beausejour. They are given cover stories as husband and wife. Their end goal is to assassinate a high ranking German officer. To get close to him they will have to convince everyone that they are deeply in love. The mission is a success and while carrying it out they do indeed fall in love.

Max asks Marianne to flee to England with him. There they are married and have a daughter. Things are going along incredibly well until his superior officer (Jared Harris – from television’s The Crown) indicates that they believe that Marianne has been working with the Germans the entire time. Max cannot believe that is true. But doubt hangs over everything.

His orders state that Max has 72 hours to figure out the truth. And if it turns out that Marianne has been working with the Germans then he has to kill her himself.

It is a war film, but the type that focuses more on the people rather than events. How they survive what is going on around them. It is the perfect kind of film for Zemeckis in that it allows for him to pull the strings on the viewers’ emotions. Often!

A high point of the film is the way it looks. The cinematography is sumptuous. Everything from the sets to the costumes to the scenery is lush looking.

The biggest problem of the film is the pacing. It lags in several parts. Causing you to lose interest. Several scenes are just completely unnecessary. Then there are several points that lack plausibility.

This type of romance needs to be epic and Allied aspires to that level, but doesn’t quite make it.

Special Features:

-Digital Copy

-Story of Allied

-From Stages to the Sahara: The Production Design of Allied

-Through the Lens: Directing with Robert Zemeckis

-A Stitch in Time: The Costumes of Allied

-‘Til Death Do Us Part: Max and Marianne

-Guys and Gals: The Ensemble Cast

-Lights, Pixels, Action! The Visual Effects of Allied

-Behind the Wheel: The Vehicles of Allied

-Locked and Loaded: The Weapons of Allied

-The Swingin’ Sound: The Music of Allied