Very rarely does the transformation from successful video game to well constructed film ever happen. It did in the case of Tomb Raider and its iconic female character – Lara Croft. Oscar Award-winner Angelina Jolie was cast as the female explorer/adventurer. She lent some substance to what is essentially an action role. Unfortunately the stories and direction is not up to her level. Many fans of the video game spent years looking forward to the film release and it ended being a disappointment. Here’s to hoping that the revival of the series starring another Oscar-winning actress, Alicia Vikander, is better.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider directed by Simon West:

Lara Croft (played by Angelina Jolie) is a member of a rich British family. Instead of doing what women of her ilk tend to do she enjoys adventure in the form of unearthing rare artifacts from temples and cities around the world. As she has to face many dangers to accomplish this she is highly trained in fighting, different weapons and multiple languages.

Her latest quest involves the planets of the solar system aligning which only happens every 5,000 years. A secret society known as the Illuminati is also looking for an ancient talisman that will allow whomever possesses it to control time. There is only one week left to locate the clock or key that will help them find the talisman or have to wait another 5,000 years. Lara finds the key only to have the Illuminati steal it from her. She finds an old letter from her father (played by Jon Voight), who had hidden the key, explaining to her about the Illuminati’s agenda. As such, she must find the talisman before them and destroy it.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: Cradle of Life Directed by Jan de Bont:

Lara Croft is back at it again and this time her search is for the orb that will reputedly lead to Pandora’s Box. Trouble is that the orb is in the possession of Jonathan Reiss (played by Ciaran Hinds), a scientist who has unethically dealt previously in killer viruses. He hopes to get his hands on the Box in order to sell it to the highest bidder as the ultimate weapon.

British Intelligence has recruited Lara to get the orb before Reiss. Lara partners up with Terry Sheridan (played by Gerard Butler), a former British marine who works now as a mercenary. Who also happens to be a former lover. The quest will bring them across the globe in their hunt for the orb.

