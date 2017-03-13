She is just one of those artists in that everything she does seems totally natural. Her music, lyrics and voice blend together so completely that it all seems to flow so effortlessly and seems like stream of consciousness. The result is music that is timeless and will as such you will never get tired of listening to it. Most of the sound is rather ethereal with occasional grit surfacing like on the track “Shakedown” with all its messy electric guitar. No one genre is prominent rather Valerie June is a mixture of blues, folk, rock and bluegrass. Yet there is a unified feeling to The Order of Time. Then there is that very distinctive voice. It is very girly with hints of Billie Holiday thrown in for good measure.