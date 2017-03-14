Pea Soup

I declare this soup “the family soup” par excellence.

It has saved my life more than once. My daughters love it and we, the parents, just as much. It is nourishing and satisfying while being of an astonishing simplicity. I share in the hope that it will help you feed your family just like mine and, well before us, those of our grandmothers. This soup is one of the only traditional Quebec meals with legumes. So for what remains of our winter try it, it may surprise you and satisfy the whole family.

Servings: 4 to 6 servings

Ingredients

1 C. Olive oil

1 onion

2 stalks of celery

2 carrots

2 Swiss chard leaves or kale or cabbage collard

1 cup yellow peas

8 cups of water

1 C. Of salted herbs

1 laurel leaf

¼ c. Smoked paprika (optional)

Salt and pepper

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley (optional)

* Water and salted herbs can be replaced with vegetable broth

Method

In a food processor, make a vegetable mixture with onion, celery, carrots and Swiss chard. If you do not have a processor, make sure to dice everything into small pieces

In a large saucepan, heat oil over medium-high heat and add vegetable mixture

Cook, stirring, for 5 minutes

Stir in peas, broth and bay leaf.

Bring to a boil and reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, about 30 minutes or until tender

Add seasoning (salt and pepper). Stir in smoked paprika and parsley if desired

Let simmer, stirring often for 5 minutes to mix the flavors

Serve

Recipe by Dominique Dupuis