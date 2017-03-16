The winter of 2012-13 The Lumineers’ song “Ho Hey” was everywhere on the radio. It was one of those tunes that fit in all several radio formats and so it became a huge hit. Now they have translated that success into sold out shows all over North America.

The folk rock band is based in Denver, Colorado. A quintet comprised of Wesley Schultz (lead vocals/guitar), Stelth Ulvang (piano), Ben Wahamaki (bass), Neyla Pekarek (cello/vocals), and Jeremiah Fraites (drums/percussion). Wesley and Jeremiah began playing together in 2005, but the others only joined the band in 2012.

Their self-titled debut album went all the way to number 2 on the Billboard Album Chart. The band themselves say the key to their success is the simplicity of their music. The lyrics and music are simple so anyone can sing along or learn to play them rather easily.

Additional Information:

-Date: March 18, 2017

-Venue: Bell Centre

-Website: www.thelumineers.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.ticketpro.ca

-Ticket Prices: $55.25, $70.50, $91.50 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 7:00 p.m.

-Opening Acts: Kaleo and Susto