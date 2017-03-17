A definite landmark in what makes Canadian music awesome, Good is one of our best kept secrets who continually refuses to sell out or lower his standards. His determination to make a new record every time has produced some great albums.

For those not familiar with Matthew Good, he has been around quite a long time. The Canadian rock musician started off in the 90s with the Matthew Good Band. It was one of the most successful Canadian bands during that decade. Songs like “Hello Time Bomb”, “Load Me Up” and “Strange Days” were big hits for the band. After plenty of turmoil and members leaving the band, the Matthew Good Band was disbanded in 2002. A solo career for Good started shortly afterwards. His song “Weapon” was a hit. Besides his music career he began to establish himself as a social activist focusing on mental health (he has been diagnosed with bi-polar disease) and politics. He has done plenty of writing and blogging on the subjects.

While Good was never an artist to get stuck in a rut he has really made a career upon branching out in a different direction with each recording. Despite the passing years, the vocals are still strong and the listener is getting the front row view of what is going on in Good’s head and it’s still interesting. Good successfully integrates his powerful messages with his gratifying music.

Additional Information:

-Date: March 18, 2017

-Venue: Corona Theatre

-Website: www.matthewgood.org

-Ticket Purchase: www.evenko.ca

-Ticket Price: $42.50 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 8:00 p.m. (Doors @ 7:00 p.m.)

-Opening Act: Craig Stickland