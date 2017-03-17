Pitbull has never pretended that he is anything other than an old school type musical party thrower. His music has one simple goal – to get you up dancing and feeling good. Nothing changes on the album titled Climate Change. He is not up on a soapbox advocating for the environment; Pitbull just acts as the host for a world wide party. Almost each track sounds like it was conceived to be pumped out of the sound system of your local club. This is his 10th (!) album and the formula has never changed. Pitbull’s musical style is a certain as death and taxes. “Bad Man” is his version of U2, “I’m Free” is a reggaeton remake of the Soup Dragons’ song and “Educate Ya” is a dance party in four minutes. Massive amount of guest appearances by Travis Barker (drummer of Blink 182), Joe Perry (guitarist of Aerosmith), Jennifer Lopez, Enrique Iglesias, Prince Royce, Jason Derulo,Leona Lewis, Stephen Marley, R. Kelly, Flo Rida and Robin Thicke.