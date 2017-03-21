Hubbard Squash Dumplings

This sort of squash has a ribbed, bumpy skin and, to top it off, mine was a bluish gray color (the color varies from one Hubbard squash to another). Not very appetizing at first sight, I agree. But, as the proverb says, “we must not rely on appearances.”

Very easy to peel, this squash reveals a delicate pulp of an orange color that would make a Crayola envious! It can be stored for two to four months, if protected from cold, heat and light. Ideal: find a dry and well ventilated place, between 10 and 15 ºC.

To prepare it, I took half the squash to eat raw and made a succulent salad. I then steamed the other half to make a puree. I froze a portion for the preparation of future muffins and I kept the other serving to stuff my seasonal dumplings.

So here are two choices of stuffing for dumplings …

Hubbard Squash with Sage

Ingredients:

1 cup squash purée

2 thsp. ground flaxseed

½ tsp. Garlic flower or chopped garlic cloves

½ tsp. Saltwater herb from Bas-du-Fleuve

4 or 5 fresh sage leaves, chopped or 1 tsp. Dried sage

¼ tsp. Dijon mustard

¼ cup chopped walnuts

Method:

Mix all ingredients thoroughly.

Hubbard squash with cranberries and candied ginger

Ingredients:

1 cup squash purée

2 tbsp. ground flaxseed

3 tbsps. Dried and chopped cranberries

1 tbsp. Chopped ginger

2 tbsp. agave syrup

¼ tsp. vanilla essence

¼ tsp. Ground cinnamon

Pinch of ground ginger and grated or ground nutmeg

2 tbsp. Chopped almonds

Method:

Mix all ingredients thoroughly.

Homemade dumplings with spelt flour

Ingredients:

2 cups spelled flour

Pinch of salt

1 cup boiling water

Method:

1. Place the flour in a food processor with a pinch of salt. Operate it on minimum and add boiling water at the same time. When a ball of dough is formed, stop the motor.

2. Flour the counter and knead the dough 30 seconds by hand. If the paste is too sticky, add flour and if it is too dry add water.

3. Let stand on the counter between 15 minutes and 2 hours, with a damp cloth on top.

4. When it’s time to make the dumplings, make small, well-floured balls and flatten them with a rolling pin to small, flat circles. Warning: do not make it too thin, otherwise the filling will escape and do not make it too thick, otherwise the dumplings will only taste of the dough. If you have trouble making circles, use a small bowl, a glass or a cookie cutter. In this way, your circles will all be equal.

Making Dumplings:

5. Put a spoonful of the filling in the center of the dough and close it by pressing firmly and sealing with a little water with your fingertips.

6. Place the dumplings on a plate and put in the freezer so that they do not stick together.

7. When they are semi-frozen, you can put them in a large bag and freeze them for a future meal.

Cooking dumplings:

8. Place a little oil in the bottom of a frying pan.

9. When the oil is hot, quickly place the dumplings (do not thaw them) in and brown a few minutes.

10. Add water to the bottom of the pan (just enough to cover a quarter of them, you do not want to drown them!)

11. Cover and wait until water is completely evaporated.

12. Dumplings are ready when there is no water in the frying pan.

13. Serve with a tamari sauce for salty and maple syrup for sweet.

Recipe by Dominique Dupuis rom l’Armoire du haut: https://larmoireduhaut.com

She gives végé cooking classes: https://larmoireduhaut.com/cours/

She is the main organizer of Le Championnat de cuisine végétale de Montréal at the Expo:

http://expomangersante.com/en/activites-et-concours-2017/#ancre1