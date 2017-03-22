For the 20th year Expo Manger Santé et Vivre Vert will bring plenty of innovations, news and products for health, food and ecological enthusiasts to check out. It is the largest food and health event in Quebec this spring.

Part of the mandate of the Expo is to educate the public about the origins and quality of the foods we eat and products we use. The information that can be picked up here is essential and wide reaching. You will be able to learn about how to take care of your skin and personal hygiene (for men, women or even babies) in an organic way that is better for you and the planet. There will be exhibits with information about different supplements, aromatherapy and massages all with the aim to improving health. Finally, get up to date on how to surround yourself with non-toxic products like bedding, ecological cleaning products, ecological clothing, and even products that will clean water and the air. Everything under one roof to teach you how easy it is to become a better citizen of this planet.

There will be over 280 exhibitors at the Palais de Congrès waiting for you to step up and check out their food, clothing, or products. In between strolling around the venue you should also save some time to check out what is happening on with the 3 educational stages (Vivre, Sante and Culinaire) around the room. On stage during different times this weekend speakers will be up there with tons of motivation and information for you to take in. Make sure to make time for speakers/experts like Dominique Dupuis (from L’Armoire du Haut), Pascal Jacquin (Studio Yoga Sukha) and singer/songwriter France D’Amour. Besides this there will be many workshops, taste testings, demonstrations, contests, and conferences you can stop in on.

Additional Information:

-Dates: March 24-26, 2016

-Venue: Palais de Congrès

-Website: www.expomangersante.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.ticketpro.ca

-Ticket Prices: AT THE DOOR

Entrance: 14$

Students: 11$

Seniors (65 yrs +): 11$

16 and under: Free

-Times: Friday: 9:30 am to 8pm

Saturday: 9:30 am to 6pm

Sunday: 10am to 5pm