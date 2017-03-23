Films on art and media art are what FIFA is all about. Don’t mix up this film festival with the corrupt soccer organization as they couldn’t be more different. Each spring FIFA brings to Montreal art and film buffs the best films that deal with art. The idea is to bring some attention and recognition to this film genre with the aim of bringing more funding to the making of these types of films.

Some might be scared off a film festival of this type thinking it is too high brow for them or inaccessible. Nothing could further from the truth. FIFA is for everyone who has an appreciation for fine arts, music, television, architecture, dance, cinema, archaeology, and many other art forms. The range is wide and does not require the attendee to a connoisseur per se. You just have to have an interest in subjects like musician Madonna, writer Agatha Christie, film director Billy Wilder, actor Buster Keaton, journalist/author Jack London, painter Picasso, Canadian architect Phyllis Lambert, poet/author Victor Hugo, and film director Pedro Almodovar.

Besides the many films you can take in there are also plenty of special events happening over the 11 days of the festival. A sampling include the opening ceremonies and opening party, focus on the artist Andrew James Paterson, master class featuring the work of Australian comic book artist Stuart Campbell, 5 a 8 happy hour, and the soiree Madonna that includes the screening of the documentary Strike a Pose, music by DJ Shadykiss and show by impersonator Jimmy Moore and his dancers.

Additional Information:

-Dates: March 23- April 2, 2017

-Venues: Monument National, Concordia University, Cinematheque Quebecoise, Musee des beaux-arts de Montréal – Auditorium Maxwell-Cummings, UQAM – Salle Jean-Claude Lauzon, Centre Canadien d’Architecture – Theatre Paul-Desmarais, Grande Bibliotheque de BAnQ

-Website: www.artfifa.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.artfifa.com

-Ticket Prices:

General

Admission Senior

(65 & older) * Youth

(25 & younger) * Children

(12 & younger) * Single Ticket 12,50 $ $11 $9 $5 Opening Ceremonies – Monument National $15 - - - - - - 6 Vouchers Booklet $62,50 $55 $45 - Closing Ceremony $15 - - - FIFA Passport $150 $120 $90 - Madonna Night $30 - - -

No assigned seating. First come, first served basis.

* ID required for all reduced rates.