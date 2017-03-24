Tempeh seasoned two ways: General Tao and molasses

Have you ever bought an ingredient or food at the grocery store because you had heard it was good for your health and realized after several months that the said ingredients or foods were still in the cupboard gathering dust waiting patiently for its expiration date?

Conclusion: it is not by leaving the healthy food in the cupboard that you will reap the virtues!

That said, I can easily name the 10 most often forgotten ingredients in your cupboards. Inspired by the theme of the 2015 Healthy Cooking Championship. Let’s start with tempeh, considered as the “In” food of 2015, the amount of people who will have tempeh in their freezer this year without knowing how to prepare it will be many.

The tempeh (I told you a few years ago so I repeat myself) is a must for the vegetarian diet because in addition to being incredibly versatile it is rich in iron and protein. This time to up its use in your daily dishes I will give you a basic technique with two different flavors. In order to finally appreciate this misunderstood food, but full of potential when eaten.

Tempeh General Tao

Type of recipe: Main dishes

Servings: 2-4

Ingredients

1 block tempeh cut into small pieces

2 tbsps. (30ml) olive oil

2 tsp. (10ml) sesame oil

2 tbsps. (30ml) maple syrup

2 tbsps. (30ml) rice vinegar

2 tbsps. (30ml) tamari sauce

2 tbsps. (30ml) dried tomatoes, chopped

A pinch of Cayenne pepper (or more to taste)

2 tsp. (10ml) garlic flower

2 tsp. (10ml) grated ginger

2 tbsps. (30ml) lime juice

Chopped fresh coriander to decorate

Method

Heat the oil in a large skillet.

Add the tempeh and cook until golden.

Set aside.

In a small bowl, mix sauce ingredients (maple syrup, rice vinegar, tamari sauce, dried tomatoes and cayenne pepper), pour into the skillet and heat until it boils.

Add tempeh and mix well.

When sauce thickens and sticks well to tempeh add garlic and ginger, stir well.

Turn off the heat and add the lime juice.

Serve decorated with fresh coriander.

Delicious as it is, or served with soba noodles with sesame oil and tahini or rice noodles with tamari. Add it to a bowl of rice and vegetables or a salad, like a crouton.

Molasses flavoured Tempeh:

Type of Recipe: Main Course

Servings: 2-4

Ingredients

1 block tempeh cut into small pieces

2 tbsps. (30ml) olive oil

2 tsp. (10ml) sesame oil

2 tbsps. (30ml) blackstrap molasses

2 tbsps. (30ml) tamari sauce

2 tbsps. (30ml) balsamic vinegar

Pinch of smoked paprika or chipotle

Chopped fresh basil to decorate

Method

In a large skillet, heat the oil

Add the tempeh and cook until golden

Set aside

In a small bowl, combine the ingredients for the sauce (molasses, tamari, balsamic vinegar and paprika) and pour in the skillet cooking until it boils.

Add tempeh and mix well.

When the sauce thickens and begins sticking to tempeh, turn off the heat.

Serve decorated with fresh basil.

Delicious as it is, or served with soba noodles with sesame oil and tahini or rice noodles with tamari. Add it to a bowl of rice and vegetables or a salad, such as a crouton.

Recipe by Dominique Dupuis from l’Armoire du haut: https://larmoireduhaut.com

She gives végé cooking classes: https://larmoireduhaut.com/cours/

She is the main organizer of Le Championnat de cuisine végétale de Montréal at the Expo:

http://expomangersante.com/en/activites-et-concours-2017/#ancre1