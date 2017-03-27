The month of April used to always signal the beginning of the MLB season in Montreal. Since the end of the 2004 season, when the Expos ceased to exist, that has not been the case. Now the only time we get to see professional baseball here is when the Toronto Blue Jays come to play a preseason game. This allows baseball fans here the opportunity to see the best baseball players in the world ply their trade. It is a preseason game, but still a game.

This year the Blue Jays’ opposition will come in the form of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Of late these two teams have been much improved. Both sides are filled with talented and well-known players. The Blue Jays have Jose Bautista, Montrealer Russell Martin, Josh Donaldson, Troy Tulowitzki, and Marco Estrada. Whereas the Pirates have Andrew McCutchen, David Freese, Drew Hutchison, and Gerrit Cole.

Additional Information:

-Dates: March 31 and April 1, 2017

-Venue: Olympic Stadium

-Ticket Purchase: www.ticketpro.ca

-Ticket Prices: $24.00, $39.00, $59.00, $79.00, $99.50 (plus handling charges_

-Game Times: March 31 – 7:05 p,m,

April 1 – 1:05 p.m.