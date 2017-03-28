There are a few series that you can watch time and time again without getting bored of them. That 70s show is one of them. It perfectly encapsulates a decade from teenagers’ perspective with plenty of laughs along the way. Who knew that a series about kids hanging out in a basement in suburban Wisconsin could be so much fun?!?

Though it is about a particular decade the show is rather timeless. They didn’t have PVRs, cell phones, lap tops or Facebook but they did have the same worries about money, friendship, clothes, love and the future just like kids today. That is what makes the show so good in that it is rather universal. It is a comedy about real life with some surprisingly poignant moment.

Most of the actors on the series which ran for eight seasons have gone on to have successful careers after the series ended. They were all great as their characters and perfectly cast plus the cast had really good chemistry.

Special Features:

